Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

Just two countries: who denied Harry Kane a unanimous vote from the journalists in the Ballon d'Or?

H. Kane
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
England
Germany

The English striker did not make the list of ten in two nations

The margin was narrow, but one detail stood out: journalists from just two countries left Harry Kane off their top 10 entirely.

Spanish newspaper "AS", citing "France Football" magazine, reports that only the voters from Mexico and Ivory Coast snubbed him. It's a striking paradox, given the Bayern Munich striker edged out Kylian Mbappé by 28 points to claim the award.

"France Football" laid out the full breakdown of the men's Ballon d'Or vote. Kane topped 40 ballots to Mbappé's 23, while third-placed Lamine Yamal, on 881 points, picked up 13 first-place votes.

Three countries left out Mbappé, and four ignored Yamal

Kane wasn't the only big name missing from some ten-man lists. Three voters, from Greece, Scotland and Ukraine, left Mbappé out of their top 10 altogether. Yamal fell outside the top ten for four countries: Belarus, Cameroon, Croatia and Greece.

Next matches
FCB

FCB

Bundesliga

31 Oct 2026

BVB

BVB

Fourth-placed Rodri, the highest-ranked Spaniard after Yamal, collected first-place votes from 10 countries: Nigeria, the United States, Guatemala, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Thailand, Vietnam, Croatia and Iceland.

Fabián Ruiz rounded out the top 10. The representatives of Gabon, Peru, Syria and Ukraine all placed him first.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google