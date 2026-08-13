Marino Pušić's start with Al-Ahli was anything but easy. The Dutch coach walked into a real test from the off, having taken charge only a few days before the Roshn League kicked off.

Yet "the Elegant One" still saw off Al-Diriyah to bank an important opening-round victory, in a match that laid bare just how much his staff had to overcome before the whistle.

Three points told only half the story. Pušić had barely any preparation time with most of his squad, and several players had featured at the 2026 World Cup before rushing straight back into the club setup. That left him convinced the players' mentality was the decisive factor.

4 or 5 days made the difference

Speaking after the match, Pušić spelled out the difficulty he faced before his first competitive test, stressing that he never got enough time to learn about his players or drill in his ideas the way he wanted.

The Al-Ahli coach said: "It's a big challenge when you play your first match with players I've only spent four to five days with. The match was 50-50."

Time was one of his biggest obstacles, he admitted, but the players' mentality and their willingness to carry out instructions gave him plenty to work with. The group's reaction, he said, was the biggest thing he took from the game.

Toney: a sacrifice for the sake of Al-Ahli

He reserved special praise for the players who represented their countries at the World Cup, knowing their physical condition was fragile after a long season under relentless pressure.

England's Ivan Toney stood out as the clearest example, playing the full 90 minutes despite the huge workload he had shouldered in recent weeks.

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Pušić said: "I respect our players who took part in the World Cup, for example Ivan Toney, who played 90 minutes today."

For the coach, the readiness of these players to sacrifice and take responsibility from the very first match reflects a strong character in the dressing room, all the more so because Al-Ahli needed their experience against Al-Diriyah.

Al-Ahli needed calm after the goal

Pušić admitted the match was tight, and that Al-Diriyah acquitted themselves well despite being newly promoted to the Roshn League.

He said: "The opponent put in a lovely match, regardless of their promotion from the first division. The point that was an obstacle was the time, but what helped us was the players' mentality."

Once Al-Ahli found the net, the team settled, and that comfort helped them manage the game far better, especially with fatigue creeping into some of his players.

The coach explained: "After we scored the goal we relaxed a little, especially as some of the group's players had been at the World Cup, so their season was long."

Pušić knows Al-Ahli, and thanks Roy Pedro

This was hardly Pušić's first look at Al-Ahli. He confirmed he had known the club beforehand, having tracked them during their run in the previous AFC Champions League Elite.

The Dutch coach also made a point of thanking sporting director Roy Pedro, praising the way things are run inside the club.

He said: "I know the club from before, and I have previously followed it in the previous Asian tournament. And I would like to thank Roy Pedro, as I love working under the leadership of people with this mentality."

Pušić clearly understands the size of the job ahead. Even so, three points on his first competitive outing hand him a powerful early boost.