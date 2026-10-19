It began with Barca's spectacular 5-2 win away to fourth-placed Betis on Saturday. Lamine Yamal provoked the sending-off of Betis midfielder Facundo Bernal, leaving Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini fuming afterwards. He called it "a disgrace" and referred to "incomprehensible and inexplicable decisions".

Barcelona and referees are a sore subject, particularly at Real. After his side beat Sevilla FC on Sunday, a reporter asked Real coach Jose Mourinho what he made of referee Ricardo de Burgos's officiating in the Betis match.

Mourinho had a surprising answer: "I didn't see it. No replay, no highlights, nothing. I watched Leipzig instead." Real's upcoming Champions League opponents Leipzig were playing Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga (1-6) at the same time as Barcelona's match at Betis.

His focus had been Sevilla: "I only wanted to think about Sevilla, but the homework for that match was already done." Mourinho said he was "old-school" in his preparation and stayed at the Valdebebas training centre alone or with an assistant before games: "I can concentrate well there. I watched Bayern against Leipzig and didn't see anything else. That's not a joke, I really didn't see it."

Still, word of the controversy reached him: "Later, I heard the talk about it. And it didn't surprise me either." Smiling, he added: "A normal day at the office."

Sevilla FC had their own grievance on Sunday. Everyone at the club agreed that wonder-goal scorer Arda Güler should have been sent off for an alleged elbow in a running duel with Peque Fernandez.

With no TV footage to settle the incident conclusively, Mourinho declined to comment. The Portuguese coach said he would "not hesitate to admit it" if Real ever benefited from a decision.

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When do Real and Barcelona meet in the Clasico?

Before their league meeting, Real face Leipzig and Barcelona take on PSG in the Champions League during the week. "I won't spend a minute thinking about our next league opponents before 11pm on Wednesday," Mourinho made clear.

When Mourinho's Blancos visit Camp Nou on Sunday evening, they'll be under pressure: after nine matchdays, they're only third in the table, six points behind runaway leaders Barca.