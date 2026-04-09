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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP

Translated by

Just 45 minutes in... The reason behind Pedri’s substitution against Atlético Madrid revealed

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
Pedri
Spain

The Blaugrana star has a lengthy injury record.

Trailing by a single goal at half-time on Wednesday, Barcelona manager Hans Flick introduced Gavi for Pedri at the start of the second half.

The hosts ultimately lost 2–0 at Camp Nou, leaving them with a challenging task to reach the semi-finals.

The second leg is set for next Tuesday at the Metropolitano Stadium, where the winner will advance to face the Arsenal–Sporting Lisbon victor in the semi-finals.

Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo explained the move, reporting that Flick substituted Pedri at the break because of hamstring pain.

The report added that the midfielder had looked below par in the first half, so, given his injury history, the medical staff advised against taking any risks by keeping him on the pitch.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

The playmaker will now undergo tests to assess his availability for Saturday’s derby against Espanyol.

The same report adds that Frenkie de Jong could return from a six-week injury lay-off in time for the derby.

Read also: With Rashford’s weapon… Barcelona await a new miracle against Atlético Madrid



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