Jury dismissed in Ryan Giggs assault case after failing to reach verdict

A jury has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict on charges of assault and controlling behaviour against Ryan Giggs.

Trial has taken 12 days

Jury could not decide a verdict

Re-trail may take place next summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The jury deliberated for 22 hours and 59 minutes before informing the judge that there was no reasonable prospect of reaching a verdict if given more time. The judge then took the decision to discharge the jury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giggs was charged after allegedly head-butting former girlfriend Kate Greville and elbowing her sister in November 2020. The alleged incident took place at his home in Greater Manchester. Giggs was also accused of controlling behaviour towards Greville over a period of three years.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? The Crown Prosecution Service now has seven days to decide whether to seek a re-trial, which would be scheduled to take place on June 5, 2023.