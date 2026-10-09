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Juric: "Kouadio called up to the national team? For me he has wasted time, I would have preferred him to stay at Monza"

Monza

Monza picked up their first win of the season against Sassuolo and, when they return after the break, they have no intention of stopping. The Brianza side face a huge test, with a trip to Rome to take on league leaders Lazio. Monza manager Ivan Juric spoke at a press conference ahead of the match. -


Asked about Eddy Kouadio , at Monza on loan from Fiorentina, and his surprise call-up to the Italy squad by Roberto Mancini , despite not featuring in any of the four matches: "For me, he wasted time. OK, he was called up, he was there, but it was two and a half weeks of work in which we could have used him better. For him, of course, getting closer to the national team is a great thing, but I would have preferred him to stay with us if he was not going to play".

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