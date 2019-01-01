African All Stars

Junior Agogo: Gyan, Ayew brothers pay tribute late ex-Ghana teammate

The Ghana stars took to social media to mourn the sudden demise of their ex-international teammate

Ghana internationals Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have paid tribute to late Junior Agogo.

Agogo died on Thursday at the age of 40 after battling stroke four years ago.

The former Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers star played 27 games for Ghana with 11 goals to his credit.

He was outstading figure for the Black Stars at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations where he scored three goals in six games.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rest in peace❤️. Thoughts and prayers with the family and friends of Junior Agogo 🙏🏼

A post shared by Jordan Ayew (@jordanayew9) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks for the memories JUNIOR. R. I . P bro. 💔💔💔

A post shared by Asamoah Gyan (@asamoah_gyan3) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hmmmmm life. 💔💔💔💔. Rest well Junior 🙏🙏🙏💔

A post shared by Asamoah Gyan (@asamoah_gyan3) on

