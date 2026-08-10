Rafael van der Vaart has hit out on the NOS football podcast at the way Julian Brandt was welcomed in Amsterdam. The analyst feels the reaction to his arrival has been hugely overblown.

On the podcast, Thierry Boon says Brandt's style of play is somewhat reminiscent of that of his guest at the table.

Van der Vaart immediately swats that comparison away. "Oh, come on, he is not even twenty per cent of what I was," begins Van der Vaart, who then strikes a positive note.

"I followed him in Germany and there he often came from the left. He is very phlegmatic and the first impression is very good. You can also see him helping the young lads," Van der Vaart continues.

Still, the former Ajax player also took issue with Brandt's reception. "I also have to say that I was irritated by the people who became wildly enthusiastic about the transfer."

"'What an honour,' was almost what was being said. Come on, Ajax are not that small. Ajax are simply an institution. Everyone knows who Ajax are," continues the former Netherlands international.

"A great many players simply want to go to a club like that. Especially when you see that Jordi Cruyff is at the helm and when there is a plan and an idea in place, that they want to challenge the top and that there is some money," Van der Vaart concludes.