Leroy Sané has been dealt bad news. For now at least, the 30-year-old forward appears to have no role in Jürgen Klopp's Germany squad. According to German outlet BILD the national coach has left Sané out of his squad for the upcoming international period.

Sané already has 80 caps and was still a starter for Germany at the last World Cup. He started all four of Germany's matches at the global finals.

Germany went out in the round of 16 at that tournament, with Paraguay proving too strong after penalties. Julian Nagelsmann then departed and Klopp took over.

On Thursday, Klopp will announce his first squad, which can include a maximum of 40 players. BILD now report that Sané will not be part of it.

Since last year, Sané has played for Galatasaray. He has yet to register a goal involvement for the Turkish giants this season in six matches, three of them starts.

Germany have four internationals in the upcoming international period. In the Nations League, they face the Netherlands, Greece, Serbia and Greece again in that order.

Earlier on Thursday, BILD and Kicker had already reported that Denis Undav will also miss out. One surprise inclusion appears to be Felix Keidel, the 23-year-old right-back of promoted SV Elversberg.