According to a report by Bild , Klopp still intends to include the 30-year-old VfB Stuttgart striker in his plans. The pair have already met in person in Stuttgart for talks over the national team's future. His omission is said to be down solely to his fitness. Undav is expected to use the upcoming international break to get himself physically back on track.

For the past few weeks, Undav has been dealing with persistent Achilles tendon problems. He went off early in each of the first two Bundesliga matches, then only made an appearance off the bench in the 2-1 defeat at TSG Hoffenheim at the weekend.

So far in the Bundesliga, Undav is still waiting for his first goal involvement of the season. He did, however, produce two assists in each of the wins over Hansa Rostock in the DFB Cup and Viking Stavanger in the Champions League.

Which Stuttgart players are in Jürgen Klopp's first squad?

Last season, Undav was the most prolific German striker with 25 goals in all competitions, and he also contributed 14 assists. At the World Cup debacle in North America, he was one of the few bright spots as a super-sub in an otherwise disappointing Germany national team. He started the round-of-32 exit against Paraguay but failed to make an impact. Across 13 international appearances, Undav has scored an impressive nine goals.

Alongside Undav, Stuttgart's other two World Cup participants, Angelo Stiller (25) and Jamie Leweling (25), also appear set to miss out on Klopp's first squad. Finn Jeltsch (20), Maximilian Mittelstädt (29), Josha Vagnoman (25) and Chris Führich (28), by contrast, are expected to be included.