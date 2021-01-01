Judge grants USWNT unequal working conditions settlement with equal pay appeal up next

Team spokeswoman Molly Levinson said the settlement marks an important step toward growing the women's game

The U.S. women's national team has had a settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation regarding working conditions approved by a federal judge, providing a victory within a larger battle for equal gender treatment.

As a result of the agreement, the USWNT will receive improved charter flights for travel, venue selection, the number of support staff and hotel accommodations to better match what the men's team has long enjoyed.

But the fight for improved pay remains ongoing, as the USWNT will appeal a previous ruling by judge R. Gary Klausner that said they were not entitled to backpay nor a higher rate of compensation under the Equal Pay Act.

What has been said?

"Now that this is behind us, we intend to appeal the Court's equal pay decision, which does not account for the fact that women players have been paid at lesser rates than men who do the same job," read a statement from Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the USWNT players.

"We are committed as ever to our work to achieve the equal pay that we legally deserve and our focus is on the future and ensuring we leave the game a better place for the next generation of women who will play for this team and our country.

"We are pleased that the Court has approved the equal working conditions that the USWNT Players have fought for many years to achieve.

"Finally, giving these athletes access to facilities, training, care, and professional support is the next step needed in the long and hard work to grow the game of women's football."

How has the USSF responded to the impending USWNT appeal?

"U.S. Soccer is 100 percent committed to equal pay," wrote the USSF in a statement. "We have offered the USWNT the identical compensation provided to our men's players for all matches controlled by U.S. Soccer.

Article continues below

"Unfortunately, the USWNT has not accepted our offer or our long-standing invitation to meet to try to find a resolution unless U.S. Soccer first agrees to make up the difference between the Men's and Women's World Cup prize money, which is determined, controlled and paid for by FIFA.

"Our request to meet still stands, and we hope the USWNT will accept our invitation very soon. We look forward to working together to chart a positive path to grow the game both here at home and around the world."

Further reading