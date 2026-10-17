Refereeing controversy hit La Cartuja as Real Betis took on Barcelona, the official ruling out the Andalusian side's equaliser after a VAR review flagged a possible handball by Cucho Hernandez at the start of the move.

Giovani Lo Celso had sent the Betis stands into raptures with a superb finish. He took the ball out of the air and lashed it first time with his left foot, beating the hand of Joan Garcia to make it 2-2.

The joy didn't last. Referee De Burgos Bengoetxea went to the monitor, suspecting Cucho Hernandez of handling the ball as the attack began.

He came back and scratched the goal off, denying Betis their 2-2. Plenty were left asking whether the handball was ever enough to justify it.