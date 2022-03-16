Juan Ferrando: Very upset for ATK Mohun Bagan supporters

ATK Mohun Bagan have finished as semi-finalists in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Despite a 1-0 win over Hyderabad in the second leg of the second semi-final, Juan Ferrando's men fell two goals short of making it to the final after conceding the ISL Shield to Jamshedpur in the final game of the regular season.

What Ferrando had to say?

"To be honest, I am very disappointed and frustrated because we lost in the last game of league and now the semi-finals. But I am happy for the team because they worked a lot in difficult situations. I am very upset for our supporters," the Bagan coach stated.

"All players and coaching staff tried to do their best. For me, it was incredible to work with this team for three months," he added.

Having finished runners-up in the ISL season 7, Bagan are now set to start their 2022 AFC Cup campaign from the second preliminary round on April 12, when they will face the winners of the game between Machhindra FC of Nepal and Blue Star FC of Sri Lanka.

"The plan is to prepare a pre-season and put focus in the next challenge," Ferrando signed out.