AFC Champions League: Juan Ferrando - Persepolis will be FC Goa's toughest test

The 40-year-old Spanish coach wants the Gaurs to improve with every passing game in the AFC Champions League...

Juan Ferrando wants to see FC Goa participate in the AFC Champions League (ACL) more often in the future for which he feels that the club has to improve a lot.

The Indian Super League (ISL) outfit has so far managed to register consecutive goalless draws against Qatar Star League's Al-Rayyan and Al Wahda who participate in the UAE Pro League. FC Goa are now set to face Group E leaders and Persian Gulf Pro League reigning champions, Persepolis, at the Fatorda stadium in Goa on Tuesday.

What Ferrando said

"If we are talking only about the scores, we lost four points but I know about this competition and my squad. I know about the experience, budget of the other teams and the level of the other leagues as compared to India. It's necessary to control a lot of points and in the end to work with all possible details. For us, the most important thing is how to improve this club. In the end, FC Goa wants to have more experience in this competition with a different target than now.

"Of course, it's our dream to win the (Asian) Champions League but this is not possible (right now) because it's very difficult. Our target is to take this game by game. Now, our focus is on Persepolis. We know that we will play against a very good team. Everybody knows what happened in the last Champions League," the Goa coach referred to the Iranian outfit finishing runners up in the 2020 ACL.

How to counter Persepolis?

"All the games are very important. Now, the most important game is against Persepolis but we need to think week by week. This is the most important competition. The players need experience and work hard on their psychology.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) is very difficult because Persepolis have players with a lot of experience in this competition. They played in the final last season. They are very strong because they have been together for more or less three seasons while our squad is more or less playing together for four months. So it's necessary to work three steps more than Persepolis," Ferrando observed.

"I have trust in this (FC Goa) squad. We are thinking about improving on some points but there is not a lot of time to work in between the games. At the same time, it's a pleasure to work in the Champions League," he added.

High intensity games

"We have to work as a team because tomorrow will be more difficult than the last two games," the former Volos manager went on to explain the kind of intensity he expects from his side.

"When I talk about the intensity, it's about the movement of the ball. For example, in the last game between Al-Rayyan and Persepolis, in three or four passes the team (Persepolis) was in positional attack and when they lost the ball their pressing was very good.

"They have a lot of control with spaces in defense. It's not about running so much and fighting for tackles. Intensity is to make good decisions and we need to improve in these points for which we need to play against these teams if we want to be in this Champions League season after season," Ferrando concluded.