Juan Ferrando: ATK Mohun Bagan were terrible in high press

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando is not satisfied despite his side's 2-0 win over FC Goa in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season on Tuesday.

However, the 41-year-old heaped praise on his men for maintaining the same level despite injuries to key players.

What Ferrando had to say?

Critical after Tuesday's win, he said, "To be honest, in the build-up, in the timing of the press, today was not good. The players are very tired. They were not fresh. I am very happy about the personality and character of the team but I am upset about some details.

"Now I am thinking about the next game against Kerala Blasters (on Saturday). Every game is very difficult."

"At this moment I am happy but they need to improve a lot," he added with regard to Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh with the latter scoring four goals in three games.

Slotting in well

The Mariners are missing the likes of David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna and Carl McHugh to injuries.

"No Carl, but you can see the team. They are fighting, they try to work. Hats off! I am not happy that important players are not with us but the rest of the squad is working at the same level," Ferrando asserted.

Meanwhile with the return of Sandesh Jhingan in a 3-5-2 system, the Spaniard reacted, "System for me is not important. We have to work on build-up. Also, we have to change some details in the high press as we were terrible in the high press today."