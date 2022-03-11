Juan Ferrando: ATK Mohun Bagan's dream is to win the ISL

Juan Ferrando wants to compete in the final of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad in the first leg of their semi-finals on Saturday.

The Spanish coach has claimed to have deviced the perfect plan for the Nizams who make their first appearance in the ISL play-offs.

What was said?

"We are playing against a very good squad. This season has been perfect for Hyderabad because they have enjoyed playing football. They have improved a lot but we have to talk about the squad because they try to find good players. For us, it's the same," Ferrando observed.

Talking of the front-runner in the golden boot race this season in Bartholomew Ogbeche who has scored 17 goals in 17 games, he added, "Of course, we have a plan, but I cannot explain this. This is the best plan against Hyderabad."

ISL

The approach

There's always been a goal scored by either side whenever these two sides have met and only once have the ATK Mohun Bagan outscored their opponents (D3 L0).

Of the 37 goals scored this season, the Mariners have scored just nine from set-pieces, but that's not something of concern for Ferrando.

"There is no time to focus on just one detail. Of course, it is necessary to change some details but it is not that easy when you don't have enough training sessions," he reasoned.

Concerns?

ISL

The Kolkatan giants were denied of the ISL Shield as Jamshedpur snapped Bagan's 15-game unbeaten run to the title in the final league game of the season.

"Last Monday (0-1 loss to Jamshedpur) was very disappointing, difficult day. It's important to focus on today's training and tomorrow's game as the past cannot be changed," Ferrando stated.

Quizzed on Roy Krishna's missed chances, the Bagan coach responded, "This was a very difficult season with injuries and COVID. The performance of the players has been the same. The mentality is to win all the games. Our dream is to be in the finals and win it."