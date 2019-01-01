JSSL Professional Academy 7s: Arsenal & Atletico Madrid emerge champions

The Rojiblancos won the girls category while the Gunners romped home in the boys tournament..

and have won the title honours in the 2019 edition of the JSSL Professional Academy 7s.

Atletico Madrid won the girls tournament while Arsenal emerged triumphant in the boys section.

Atletico Madrid femeninos handed a comprehensive 5-0 defeat to the girls of FC in the final held at Old Tampines Bay on Sunday to emerge champions. It was a commendable achievement by the team which finished the three-day tournament unbeaten and scored 19 goals while conceding only two.

Maria Vargas, Atletico Madrid’s Girls Academy Director, said, “It has been a wonderful experience for all of us. We thank everyone for all the hospitality and for everything.”

In the boys section, Arsenal overpowered Perth Glory 2-0 in the final to win the honours. Glory, who were playing their third final in a row, just could not threaten the Gunners and finished runners-up for the third successive time.

Arsenal’s Academy Head Coach Dan Micciche said , "It has been an honour to be here. Singapore is a special country with special people. At a club like Arsenal, there is always an expectation of winning, whether it is the first team or in the Academy. We would love to come back to the JSSL Professional Academy 7s next year if we have an opportunity.”

With teams like FC Barcelona, , , CF, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and many more confirmed for the event, the 2019 tournament was the largest ever since the inaugural event in 2013.