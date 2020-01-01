Indian football: JRD Tata Sports Complex converted into quarantine centre

The home of ISL side Jamshedpur FC has been converted into a quarantine facility by owners Tata Steel Limited....

Tata Group-owned JRD Tata Sports Complex, which is home to (ISL) side , has been converted into a quarantine centre.

Both the club and the stadium are owned by Tata Steel Ltd. The authorities are working with the state government to help the people in need.

Being an industrial city, Jamshedpur is home to several labourers who come to the city from the neighbouring villages. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, has imposed a nation-wide lockdown and the authorities in Tata Steel have come up with the noble idea of making use of their stadium.

More teams

Necessary arrangements like providing temporary beds, abiding by the social distancing norms, and adequate food supply have been arranged inside the stadium for the labourers.

JRD Tata Sports Complex is a multi-purpose stadium in Jamshedpur. Along with football, the stadium is also used for several other sports like Athletics, Swimming, Field Hockey, Basketball, etc.

With no sporting activities currently going on in the country, the stadium owners Tata Steel has decided to use it for a noble cause to serve the people.

63 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state of Jharkhand as of April 25 out of which 52 are active. Eight people have recovered and three people have died.