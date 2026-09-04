Joy Elite League: an official decision saves Al-Nassr from losing its future stars

An official ruling has spared Al-Nassr from losing their future stars, easing the financial crisis that has gripped the club in recent months.

The Financial Control Committee of the Roshn League had blocked Al-Nassr from completing any new signings this summer, with one exception: Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa from Spain's Real Mallorca.

Renewals were also caught in the freeze. The committee refused to approve fresh terms for several first-team players, most notably Saudi winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb, along with a number of the under-21 squad competing in the Jawwy Elite League.

Saudi Arabia's "Arriyadiyah" newspaper reports that the Roshn League has now reversed course, granting Al-Nassr approval to renew the contracts of players across the various age groups, most notably those in the side playing in the Saudi under-21 league.

Players are not the only ones covered. The league also approved renewals for the coaches across the different age groups, including the under-21 team.

For the capital club, this ruling is a lifeline. Al-Nassr boast a wealth of talent across every age group, particularly in the side competing in the Jawwy Elite League.

Last season, Al-Nassr reached the quarter-finals of the Jawwy Elite League before falling to Al-Fateh, who went all the way to the final only to lose to Al-Hazm.

The new campaign has started brightly. Al-Nassr opened with a clean 4-0 win over Al-Jabalain, with Saad Haqawi and Haidar Abdulkarim both catching the eye. They now travel to Al-Ahsa to face Al-Fateh in the third round on Sunday.