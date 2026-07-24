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Bart DHanis

Translated by

Joshua Zirkzee catches Carrick’s eye with a superb solo goal for Manchester United

Manchester United

Manchester United beat BK Rosenborg in a friendly. Michael Carrick's men were far too strong in Norway, winning 5-0. Joshua Zirkzee stole the show for the visitors.

Shea Lacey, the academy product who also made first-team appearances last season, put Manchester United ahead. He dribbled into the box and curled his finish into the far corner: 1-0.

The English giants only pulled further clear of Rosenborg after the break. Joshua Zirkzee cut inside his marker, rounded the goalkeeper and finished for 2-0.

Then Manchester United stretched their lead through 19-year-old Jacob Daveney and Harry Amass.

Ethan Williams also tapped in at the far post late on to make it 5-0, and that was the final score.

Club Friendlies
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

Before the new Premier League season starts, Manchester United still have matches to play against Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Leeds United and AC Milan. The campaign begins on 22 August with an away match against Hull City.



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