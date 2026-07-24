Joshua Zirkzee catches Carrick’s eye with a superb solo goal for Manchester United

Manchester United beat BK Rosenborg in a friendly. Michael Carrick's men were far too strong in Norway, winning 5-0. Joshua Zirkzee stole the show for the visitors.

Shea Lacey, the academy product who also made first-team appearances last season, put Manchester United ahead. He dribbled into the box and curled his finish into the far corner: 1-0.

The English giants only pulled further clear of Rosenborg after the break. Joshua Zirkzee cut inside his marker, rounded the goalkeeper and finished for 2-0.

Then Manchester United stretched their lead through 19-year-old Jacob Daveney and Harry Amass.

Ethan Williams also tapped in at the far post late on to make it 5-0, and that was the final score.

Before the new Premier League season starts, Manchester United still have matches to play against Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Leeds United and AC Milan. The campaign begins on 22 August with an away match against Hull City.







