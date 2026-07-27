"I would assume so," said DFB sporting director Rudi Völler at the "International Coaches' Congress" in Mainz when asked about it, adding: "Jo Kimmich has shown in many internationals that he is a standard-bearer, a great captain. I cannot imagine there will be any major change there."

Speaking about Klopp, whose presentation on Friday Völler had watched from the front row, he said the coach is "an incredibly experienced coach", but even he "is already realising what force this role carries. I had that experience too, I did it myself for four years: it is simply not like at a club team."

Völler defends Nagelsmann against critics: "He did not deserve that"

Völler went on: "You can be at the best clubs in the world, but being national coach at a major association - and Germany still are one - that carries enormous weight. And he will also realise, I kept saying this to Julian (Nagelsmann): no matter what decision you make - with the squad selection, the line-up, tactically - there are 80 million people discussing it as well. And you cannot please everyone."

As for Nagelsmann, Klopp's predecessor who resigned after the World Cup debacle, Völler said some of the criticism had been unfair and too harsh. "He did not deserve that. He is a top character, a top lad who has a very big coaching career ahead of him, he is still young. I am certain it will not be long before he is back at a top club. I would bet a great deal on that."





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