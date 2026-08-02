José Mourinho not convinced by Endrick: Brazilian could leave Real Madrid via the 'Nico Paz route'

Endrick is the subject of concrete interest from AS Roma, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italians hope to strike a creative deal with Real Madrid and see the versatile Brazilian as the ideal addition through the middle or out wide.

Real Madrid loaned Endrick to Olympique Lyon last season because he was barely playing under then-head coach Xabi Alonso. The 20-year-old centre-forward enjoyed a good six months in France, went to the World Cup with Brazil and has now returned to Madrid, where José Mourinho is in charge.

According to Globo and Marca, Mourinho is not yet convinced by Endrick, despite his goal in Saturday's friendly against Fiorentina (2-2). The recent and swiftly completed signing of 21-year-old Carlos Espí showed Mourinho wanted a different type of striker in his squad. The physically strong Spaniard, who stands 1.94 metres tall, arrived from Levante for €25 million.

Meanwhile, Roma sporting director Tony D'Amico is doing everything he can to complete the shock move and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, has travelled to Madrid "to assess the feasibility of the deal". However, the executive also knows Roma would presumably not be able and/or willing to pay Real Madrid's transfer fee.

Instead, Roma are pursuing a deal in the style of Nico Paz. Real sold the Argentine to Como in 2024 for a mere €6 million, in exchange for a buy-back clause of only €9 million.

In Serie A, Paz developed into a genuine sensation and his market value rocketed. Real triggered the option, only to sell him back to Como for €60 million. The Spanish giants again negotiated a buy-back option, although it is now somewhat higher: €80 million.

As for Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, he had long hoped Mason Greenwood or Crysencio Summerville would strengthen his squad, but they moved to Fenerbahçe and Al-Hilal respectively. Roma have now pinned their hopes on Endrick, who is under contract at Santiago Bernabéu until mid-2030.