Jorginho would be surprised to see 'relaxed' Sarri leave Chelsea

The midfielder was asked about his manager's future amid speculation linking him to the newly vacated Juventus job

Jorginho said he would be surprised if head coach Maurizio Sarri left the Premier League club amid links to .

Sarri led Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League and the final in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, a return to has been mooted for the former boss – who has emerged as a possible replacement for Massimiliano Allegri at Serie A holders Juve.

Jorginho – who followed Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli – was asked if he would continue his relationship with the 60-year-old if he departed London and the midfielder told Sky Sport Italia: "I have four years on my contract with Chelsea.

"I'd be surprised he did leave, because we are third in the Premier League behind and , we're in the Europa League Final and reached the Final.

"It has been a positive season. Sarri is relaxed, even more so now than in other stages of the campaign."

Sarri's Chelsea are set to face London rivals in the Europa League final in Baku on May 29.

"It's an international final of a prestigious competition and we are working well to be ready for it," said Jorginho. "We must believe in our football and know that we can do it. There are great players here and we can bring the trophy home."

Jorginho, who arrived at the start of the 2018-19 season, believes he and the club have put together a strong campaign in his first year in London.

"It will be our 63rd competitive match of the season and obviously those start to weigh on you," he said.

"I see this as a very positive campaign. It's only natural that at a club like Chelsea, there is going to be all this pressure. There will always be criticism, but I remained calm and relaxed.

"I'll always have something new to learn and I've seen consistent growth throughout the season."