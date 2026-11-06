Jorge Jesus speaks about Ronaldo’s sudden departure from Portugal: ‘I don’t care’

Jorge Jesus spoke at length on Friday afternoon about Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Portugal national team. The head coach says he is not to blame.

On Thursday afternoon, Ronaldo announced in a video message that he would no longer play for Portugal, even though he was on the list to be selected.

Tensions between Jesus and Ronaldo had emerged during the last transfer window. Ronaldo was not supposed to play against Norway but was asked to warm up anyway. He never came on, angering the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo immediately left Portugal's training camp on his private jet. He received a €255 fine for doing so but appeared to be available as normal for the upcoming Nations League matches.

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By Thursday morning, however, it emerged that Ronaldo would never play for Portugal again. The news surprised Jesus too. "I found out when we all found out. I was told only yesterday, just as you all heard it, after the video he made… Until then, I knew nothing. He was playing, he was scoring goals, he was one of the players in my squad."

Jesus insisted he was not to blame. "I don’t feel guilty in any way about his departure. Maybe I sped things up, but it is not my fault. He had it in his mind that, whether it was this squad or a later one, it would happen. I respect his decision. I have built a strong friendship with him over this year and a half."

"I would change nothing. Nothing. Because I made a coaching decision. A decision with my team, the Portuguese team, in mind. I am aware that I did nothing to make this happen."

"What happened in the past does not interest me. Of course I thought he would come back. Of course I thought I would call him up, that I would speak to him, but I have to respect him. He has decided it was time to leave the squad. Sooner or later, that would have to happen. He felt this was the best time to stop, and that must be respected," he concluded.