Jordi Cruijff has revealed a key detail about contract talks with Jorthy Mokio

Jorthy Mokio took the initiative to extend his Ajax contract, technical director Jordi Cruijff told the club website. The Belgian midfielder put pen to paper on a four-year deal in Amsterdam on Thursday evening.

For much of the off-season, it appeared Mokio would depart, with several overseas suitors—most notably Manchester United—monitoring his situation. His previous deal had been due to expire in mid-2027, leaving Ajax facing a potential sale this summer to avoid losing him for nothing.

That is no longer necessary. The 18-year-old Belgian has now put pen to paper on a deal running until mid-2031 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

“Everyone in Europe knows what an exceptional talent Jorthy is,” Cruijff began. “We are absolutely delighted that he came to us with the message that he wanted to stay longer. Here he can continue to develop and contribute to the team’s successes.

Ajax signed the one-cap Belgian international on a free transfer from KAA Gent in winter 2024, with Mokio choosing the club over PSV in a transfer battle.

This season, Mokio has featured in 21 VriendenLoterij Eredivisie matches for the Amsterdam side. He has scored two goals and provided one assist. One of those two goals came in the Klassieker at the Johan Cruijff ArenA (2-0).