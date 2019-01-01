Without key players Jordan are still formidable, insists Cheng Hoe

Several of Jordan's key players have been delayed by club duties ahead of their warm-up match against Malaysia on Friday.

Although Jordan are expected to be without several of their key players for their friendly match against Malaysia, Harimau Malaya Tan Cheng Hoe head coach is adamant that the visitors will still be a formidable side on Friday.

According to Astro Arena (in Bahasa Melayu), club duties have delayed the arrival of nine Jordan players in Malaysia ahead of the encounter, which will be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. They will only be ready for the Middle Eastern side's Group B World Cup/ qualification match against Chinese Taipei on September 5.

When asked by Goal in the pre-match press conference on Thursday, Cheng Hoe remarked that his plans will not be altered following this new development.

"Even if the head coach fields their second team, we will only focus on our game. Jordan play the same way as (United Arab Emirates, one of Malaysia's opponents in Group G of the World Cup/Asian Cup qualification).

"Of course UAE are a better side, but Jordan are one of the best Middle Eastern sides," responded the 51-year old coach.

And he wants his charges to be wary of Jordan's threat, highlighting their recent results.

"They recently beat (in the 2019 Asian Cup group stage) before being knocked out by . We need to raise our game and intensity, and step it up tomorrow.

"Our main concern is still on Indonesia (first Group G match opponents next Thursday), but the warm-up match must be used properly in order to prepare for the group encounter," said the former boss.

