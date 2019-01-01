Jordan Ayew shatters 39-year record at Old Trafford with Crystal Palace opener

Two Ghana internationals were involved in the goal which put the Eagles ahead in Manchester

Jordan Ayew has given their first lead against in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

Ayew fired Roy Hodgson's men ahead in the 32nd minute after linking up with compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp's header.

The goal ended the Eagles' abysmal 39-year run without a lead at Old Trafford, with David Swindlehurst last managing the feat in 1979.

1979 - Today is the first time @CPFC have scored first in a league match at Old Trafford since November 1979, when David Swindlehurst put them 1-0 up before eventually drawing 1-1. Soar. #MUNCRY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2019

Crystal Palace will be aiming to protect the lead as they seek their first win of the season in Manchester.

They suffered a 1-0 loss to last Saturday after settling for a goalless draw against in their league opener.