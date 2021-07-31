Jordan Ayew: Ghana forward on target as Crystal Palace account for Reading

The attacker got his name on the scoresheet in the pre-season friendly away at Madejski Stadium

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew was on target as Crystal Palace beat Reading 3-1 in a pre-season clash on Saturday.

With the score at 1-1 and Senegal defender Cheikhou Kouyate sent off for The Eagles before half-time, the 29-year-old netted to send his side 2-1 up before Scott Banks scored to seal the win at Madejski Stadium.

John Swift, through a deflected free-kick, had canceled out Jean-Phillipe Mateta’s penalty opener for Palace, who gave opportunities to young new faces.

“It’s not easy, because I’m not used to that,” Ayew admitted about playing with the young Eagles, his club’s official website reports.

“But that shows the club is moving in a different direction, and it's positive. They’re doing really well, and I’m pleased for them.

“I’m pleased for them and as well for the club because it shows that we’re moving in the right direction."

Palace, now under new manager Patrick Vieira, have bounced back to winning ways, registering three victories in four pre-season games in all so far.

Their last game coming into Saturday’s fixture was a 2-2 draw with Charlton.

“It’s different, because the gaffer came in and had a different style of play and wanted me to have more control of the game, and asked to create a lot of chances,” the Ghanaian said on playing under the new manager.

“He’s trying to keep me high up the pitch, so I have lots of energy. Obviously me, Wilf [Zaha], Christian [Benteke], JP [Mateta] and [Jeff] Schluppy are just trying to put in the best conditions for us to make the difference upfront.

“It was a good one for the team because the second-half was not easy. We defended well. There is a lot of positives – the young guys are performing and everything is going to plan.”

Ayew will be hoping to spark a scoring run with his latest goal, having endured a frustrating time out last season.

It was certainly one to forget for the forward who registered only one goal in 33 Premier League appearances involving 23 starts for The Eagles.