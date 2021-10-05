Jordan Ayew: Fans urged to judge Ghana and Crystal Palace striker by team contribution

Misfiring Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew should not be judged by goals, Ayew family spokesman Fiifi Tackie has stated.

The 30-year-old forward has come under intense criticism for his recent struggles to score, particularly at club level in over 40 matches.

Over the course of last season until now, he has netted just once in the Premier League for Palace.

“Jordan Ayew is more of a team player than an individual player,” Tackie told Happy FM.

“He doesn’t see anything wrong if he tries to assist than to score. Assess Jordan Ayew by his contribution on the pitch - it is why Patrick Vieira will continue to use him.”

After Jordan missed a glorious chance to score a potential match winner against Brighton & Hove Albion late last month, Palace manager Vieira stated that the striker, who plays on the right wing in recent times, was suffering from a loss of confidence.

The missed opportunity by Ayew proved costly as The Eagles, leading 1-0 at the time, conceded a last-gasp goal.

“Jordan was like every other player, everybody was really disappointed not to take the three points,” Vieira said after the game.

“Obviously Jordan missing the chance was important but when he doesn’t score, especially a forward, here is a lack of confidence and self-belief.

“It is my responsibility to bring him back to what he can do and scoring goals.”

Despite the disappointing outing against Brighton, Vieira stuck with the Ghanaian in his line-up as they faced Leicester City on Sunday.

His last goal for The Eagles came against Leeds United last November.

Article continues below

“Definitely, when you are a professional player of Jordan Ayew’s calibre, you will always express concern with the goal drought and with the heights he has reached in professional football, it is a concern for him,” Solar Ayew, a former Ghana international and uncle of the striker, told Class FM about his nephew’s situation.

“With the family and his fans also supporting him, when things aren’t going well, there’s pressure on him to perform.”

Ayew has currently joined up with Ghana’s squad for back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifying games against Zimbabwe on Saturday and next Tuesday.