Jones extends Man Utd stay to 2023 as Red Devils reward form with new contract

The versatile England international defender has committed to fresh terms which include a 12-month option once the initial deal has run down

Phil Jones has signed a new contract at Manchester United which will keep him at the club until at least 2023.

The deal agreed by the versatile 26-year-old includes the option for a further 12-month extension once the initial terms run down.

The England international is delighted to have committed his future to the Red Devils, with his recent form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being rewarded.

He had been due to drop into the free agent pool this summer, but can now start planning long-term at Old Trafford.

Jones told United’s official website: “I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club.

“I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season.

“I would like to thank Ole and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development.”

