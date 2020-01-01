Jones and Romero left out of Manchester United 25-man Premier League squad

The duo face a difficult future ahead at Old Trafford after also being excluded from the club's Champions League roster

Phil Jones and Sergio Romero have both been omitted from 's 25-man Premier League squad.

The Red Devils released their list on Tuesday and there was no room for the English defender or the Argentine goalkeeper, who appears to have dropped to fourth choice at Old Trafford after Lee Grant was included in the squad.

There was room in the squad for Marcos Rojo, who has returned to Old Trafford following his loan move in his native with Estudiantes.

Rojo was dropped from United's squad, which was announced earlier this month, along with Jones and Romero.

Romero's relationship with the club has soured following Dean Henderson's return to Old Trafford after his loan spell at last season.

Henderson's return has pushed Romero down the pecking order at goalkeeper and the Argentina international desperately wanted a switch away from United on deadline day earlier this month.

A proposed move to fell through, however, and Romero's wife took to social media to hit out at Man Utd after that transfer collapsed.

"Sergio Romero worked hard for his club," Eliana Guercio wrote. "Last trophy they won, they lifted it with him. He helped the team [reach] 4 finals/semifinals, and then he was left on the bench only to lose them all. It is time to return the opportunity and let him go. RESPECT FOR ONCE."

Jones, meanwhile, has yet to make a matchday squad for United this season after falling out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away after he made only two Premier League matchday squads last season.

United's 25-man squad does not include players under the age of 21, while each Premier League club can register a maximum of 17 non-homegrown players.

Manchester United Premier League squad

MAIN LIST: Eric Bailly, Edinson Cavani, David De Gea (GK), Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Odion Ighalo, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Marcos Rojo, Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek

HOMEGROWN LIST: Tim Fosu-Mensah, Lee Grant (GK), Dean Henderson (GK), Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

UNDER-21 LIST (includes): Mason Greenwood, Teden Mengi, Facundo Pellistri, Brandon Williams