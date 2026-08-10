Joint statement rocks FIFA: continental federation presidents level shocking accusation at Infantino

The dispute engulfing FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino keeps widening. Several of the most prominent leaders of the continental confederations have levelled a strongly worded accusation at the global football body, arguing that trust had been violated "through deception". It marks a fresh escalation that could open the door to a wider confrontation over the way world football is run.

FIFA and Infantino now face direct accusations of a breach of trust, set out in an open letter from UEFA, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and the Asian Football Confederation. The step reflects the scale of the rising tension inside the corridors of the international body.

A fiery letter against FIFA's leadership

Signed by the presidents and general secretaries of these confederations, the letter argued that the recent controversy around the "FIFA Forward" project (FFE) proposal is no mere administrative or commercial disagreement. It touches the essence of the principles that are supposed to govern world football.

The signatories insisted the issue comes down to "the integrity of the game, and the integrity of the people elected to lead it", a clear reference to the need to preserve trust between FIFA, the continental confederations and the parties representing the various components of the game.

According to BBC Sport, the letter followed wide-ranging disputes over a commercial project proposed by FIFA, with objections escalating among a number of continental confederations, UEFA foremost among them.

A commercial project that ignited the crisis

The "FIFA Forward" project (FFE) would have created a new company to manage the commercial rights and ticket-selling rights for all FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup.

Its proposal also included selling a 21% stake in the new company to a private investment firm. That raised wide concerns and criticism within a number of continental confederations, amid questions about the nature of the project and its effects on the management of the commercial rights of FIFA's major tournaments.

As the circle of objections widened, the project met strong resistance from a number of confederations. It was ultimately aborted.

UEFA brandished the threat of a boycott

UEFA led the objectors. The escalation reached the point of threatening to boycott all FIFA tournaments, a stance that reflects the depth of the disagreement between the two sides.

The project's collapse did not end the crisis. It moved to a more sensitive level, with the accusations now tied directly to trust in the way FIFA is run and the relationship between its leadership and the continental confederations.

In a strongly worded letter, the presidents and general secretaries of the continental confederations said: "When trust is violated through deception, and when the individual places himself above the collective that granted him authority, this means an abandonment of duty."

That phrase carries strong political and administrative connotations. It appears to be a direct criticism of the way authority is exercised within the international body, and an affirmation that a leadership position does not grant its holder the right to override the parties that granted him their trust.

FIFA responds and speaks of a "coordinated effort"

The continental escalation comes after a statement FIFA issued on Saturday evening, in which it strongly criticised what it described as a "coordinated and ongoing effort" aimed at "undermining" the organisation and its president Gianni Infantino.

FIFA defended its position in the face of the growing criticism, at a time when the disagreement appears to go beyond a mere difference over a commercial project, having become linked to the nature of the relationship between FIFA's leadership and the continental confederations.

Each side's accusations reveal a mounting crisis of trust, especially with the disagreement moving from a discussion over the details of the "FIFA Forward" project to talk of integrity, transparency and the way authority is exercised.

Calls for an independent review

Amid the continuing controversy, the three continental confederations called for a review by a "completely independent third party", in an attempt to reach a neutral assessment of the developments that accompanied the "FIFA Forward" project and the way it was handled.

This call comes after FIFA committed to presenting a report on the issue to the FIFA Council during the coming month of October.

Expect the awaited report to be an important milestone in the crisis, especially as the calls for an independent review reflect the continental confederations' desire to ensure that the investigation or assessment is not limited to internal mechanisms belonging to the body itself.

A crisis bigger than a commercial project

The "FIFA Forward" crisis has clearly gone beyond the limits of the commercial project that had been proposed. It has become a real test of the relationship between FIFA and the continental confederations, and of the way world football is run in the coming period.

FIFA sees a "coordinated effort" targeting the organisation and its president. The continental confederations respond with a letter that speaks openly of "a breach of trust through deception" and of the individual placing himself above the collective that granted him authority.

Between the two positions, eyes are turning to what the anticipated review will reveal. Will it calm the disagreement, or will the "FIFA Forward" project prove the spark that ignites a wider confrontation between Infantino and a number of the most powerful continental confederations in world football?