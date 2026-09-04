Joining in January: Liverpool officially seal a new signing from France

Liverpool have moved for another rising talent. The English club announced on Friday the signing of young French defender Djylian N'Guessan from Saint-Étienne, with the player set to officially join up next January.

According to Liverpool's official website, N'Guessan, 18, will first complete a loan spell at Ligue 1 side Stade Brest before beginning his time on Merseyside.

A product of Saint-Étienne's youth ranks, N'Guessan earned his first-team chance in January 2025. He has since played 13 matches and scored one goal.

On the international stage, he featured for France's youth side at the Under-20 World Cup in Chile last year, helping them finish fourth.

He also caught the eye at last summer's European Under-17 Championship, scoring four goals and earning a place in the team of the tournament. That underlined his standing among France's brightest young prospects.

For Liverpool, the deal fits a clear strategy of investing in youth. N'Guessan gets to keep developing in France before stepping into the intensity of English football.