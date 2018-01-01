Aloisi resigns as Brisbane Roar boss

John Aloisi has stepped down as head coach of A-League strugglers Brisbane Roar following four consecutive defeats.

Aloisi's resignation was announced on Friday, with the Roar second from bottom after just one win from nine matches this season.

The 42-year-old former Australia international joined the Roar in 2015 and led the three-time A-League champions to back-to-back semi-finals.

However, Brisbane have struggled in 2018-19 – last month's win over Melbourne City the only shining light on an otherwise poor campaign to date.

BRFC can today confirm that John Aloisi has stepped down as Head Coach and will leave the club, effective immediately: https://t.co/1sVmEKxD6Y pic.twitter.com/twXLPulDK7 — Brisbane Roar (@brisbaneroar) December 27, 2018

"For the past three and a half years, I have given every minute of my life to make the Brisbane Roar a success," Aloisi said in a statement, with Darren Davies to take over on the interim.

"Upon reflection of the current situation, I have made the difficult decision to stand down effective immediately as I believe this is in the best interest of the playing group and football club.

"Everybody knows the challenges of the past few years and I’m proud to have made the finals each season, qualified for Asia and have gone within a point of winning the Premiers Plate amid all of that.

"I cannot thank the players and football department enough for their support during all of the obstacles we have collectively faced and wish everybody connected to the club – the owners, the players, the fans and the staff – the absolute best for the balance of the season and beyond."