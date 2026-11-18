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World Cup-winning coach Löw looks back on three World Cups and reveals which selection decisions he found hardest.

Löw had plenty of options in attack for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The now 66-year-old picked Lukas Podolski, Thomas Müller, Miroslav Klose, Mario Gomez, Cacau and Stefan Kießling. Kevin Kuranyi missed out despite enjoying the best season of his career. He had scored 18 goals and provided eight assists for Schalke 04 in the season before the World Cup, but it wasn't enough to make the squad.

"I sensed that it was such a disappointment for him that somehow his whole world was falling apart," Löw told Sport Bild. Kuranyi had last played for Germany in 2008. The now 44-year-old won 52 senior caps and scored 19 goals.

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2014: Per Mertesacker loses his starting place

Löw's toughest call in Brazil in 2014 came during the tournament. Per Mertesacker had started every game through the dramatic last-16 victory over Algeria, but suddenly found himself on the bench. Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng then formed the central defensive partnership as Germany went on to win the World Cup.

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"The decision to put Per on the bench, at least to start with, in such an important quarter-final was hard for him," Löw recalled. It had "weighed on" Löw too.

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2018 World Cup: Marc-Andre ter Stegen loses battle with Manuel Neuer

Before the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Löw faced "one of the most difficult decisions we had to make" over his goalkeeper. He chose Manuel Neuer as his number one despite an eight-month injury lay-off. Marc-Andre ter Stegen returned to the bench when the Bayern Munich goalkeeper came back.

"The decision in 2018 hit me hardest," ter Stegen said in 2025, looking back on his battle with Neuer . Following Neuer's retirement after the World Cup last summer, ter Stegen has now begun the Jürgen Klopp era as number one.

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"Marc would, of course, have thoroughly deserved it," Löw said, looking back on 2018. "It naturally hurt me too to tell him about a decision like that."

Germany went out in the group stage in 2018 as defending champions. Löw's 15 years as Germany coach ended after their last-16 exit at the European Championship, which the coronavirus pandemic had postponed until 2021. He won 126 of his 198 matches in charge, including the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina, which Germany won 1-0 after extra time.