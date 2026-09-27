Joey Veerman pays the Dutch national team team-mate a huge compliment: 'He is the very best at that'

Joey Veerman spoke to Noa Vahle of Vandaag Inside after Serbia v the Netherlands. There, he praised a Netherlands team-mate for his outstanding qualities.

Vahle asked what it was like to link up again with former PSV team-mate Guus Til after the Volendam native moved to Borussia Dortmund last summer.

"I was delighted when he was called up. In any case, I think we have a really nice team, who also get on very well with each other. I think you can see that on the pitch as well," replied the 27-year-old midfielder.

She then pointed to the strong understanding between Til and Veerman on the pitch. "He is someone who has a very good eye for runs in behind. That is great for me, of course."

"If I have the ball in space, there is always someone making a run in behind. He is the very best at that," Veerman said in praise of Til, who came on for Ryan Gravenberch in the 67th minute.

Within minutes of coming on, Til made his mark. For the winning goal by Mexx Meerdink, the PSV player provided the assist.

The attacking midfielder slipped a short pass to the AZ striker, who gathered it in stride and slid it into the far corner for 1-2. Meerdink's two goals ultimately proved enough for the Netherlands' victory over Serbia in the Nations League.