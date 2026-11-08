Joey Kooij throws one man straight under the bus immediately after FC Twente v Ajax

Joey Kooij was unhappy with the VAR after FC Twente's 2-2 draw with Ajax, according to Mike Verweij. The De Telegraaf journalist, who covers Ajax, said the referee swore as he entered his dressing room.

For 70 minutes, Kooij had the match between FC Twente and Ajax under control. Then, with the score at 1-2, the ball struck Wout Weghorst's hand in the Twente penalty area.

Kooij initially waved away the appeals, but VAR Dennis Higler instructed him to review the incident. To do so, Kooij stopped play just as Sofyan Amrabat lost the ball in his own penalty area.

Despite the review, Kooij stood by his decision: no penalty for Ajax. Both teams were angry. In stoppage time, Lucas Rosa briefly held Ramiz Zerrouki at a corner. Zerrouki went to ground, but Kooij again waved away the appeals.

Higler contacted Kooij again, and the referee returned to the touchline to review the footage. This time, Kooij agreed with the VAR and awarded Twente a penalty. Wout Weghorst scored to make the final score 2-2.

"An extraordinary moment in the corridors of De Grolsch Veste, where Joey Kooij shouts 'Shit VAR' as he enters his dressing room. Dennis Higler can take that one," said Verweij.