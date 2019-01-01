Joao Mario leaves Inter for Lokomotiv Moscow as Sanchez transfer looms

The Portugal international was left out of the Serie A opener and has joined the Russian club on a temporary move

have announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario from on an initial season-long loan deal - as the club clears the decks for the likely arrival of Alexis Sanchez from .

The Russian Premier League side have the option to buy the 26-year-old at the end of the campaign, who has departed the San Siro with reports suggesting Chilean star Sanchez will seal his loan move to the Italian club from the Red Devils imminently.

Joao Mario joined Inter from Portuguese side ahead of the 2016-17 season and made 32 appearances across all competitions in his debut season.

He fell out of favour in the early months of the following campaign and was loaned out to Premier League side West Ham in January 2018, where he made 14 appearances.

The international, who was part of his nation's 2016 European Championship, made 22 appearances for Inter last season and was not selected for the club's matchday squad for their Serie A opener against Lecce on Monday.

"I'm very happy to join Lokomotiv," he told the club's official website. "I know this is a big club. The team has a lot of experienced players.

"I asked [Manuel] Fernandes and Eder about the team when we played for the Portuguese national team. I spoke to Eder before this transfer. He told me Lokomotiv is a good team with a wonderful atmosphere.

"Playing in the is also an important factor."

Joao Mario could make his debut on Saturday when Lokomotiv host Rostov at the RZD Arena as they bid to keep themselves among four other teams - Krasnodar, , Rostov and Zenit - on equal points at the top of the Russian Premier League.

Lokomotiv will feature in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2003-04 after receiving direct qualification following their second-placed finish in the league last season.

In the last Champions League appearance, the Russians finished second in the group - ahead of Inter - to qualify for the round of 16, where they were bundled out by eventual finalist on away goals.