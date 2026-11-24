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Al-Nassr star João Félix has revealed the role he plays alongside his compatriot and club captain Cristiano Ronaldo, after the win over Qatari side Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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Al-Nassr beat visitors Al-Sadd 2-1 at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday evening, on matchday five of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

In comments carried by Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah, João Félix told the post-match press conference: "My role hasn't changed (from last season). I play close to Ronaldo in every game."

Félix went into more detail: "This year I've had to link up the build-up play more, and I'm able to do that. Then I go back into areas close to Ronaldo, and we can combine to create more chances and more danger. The role is pretty much the same as last year."

Turning to the game itself, he said: "I think we played well, especially in the first half. In the second half we rushed to get the second goal when we needed to stay calm, but overall we played an excellent game and we're happy with the win."

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He was full of praise for the group: "We have a good group with a lot of quality. We understand each other, we've played at a high level throughout our careers, we know what to do and what not to do depending on the situation, and we create situations together."

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Then he named names: "(Sadio) Mane, (Cristiano) Ronaldo, Angelo and I are playing together for a second season, and we understand each other's movements well. That's important for creating chances and goals."

Félix saved his final words for his spectacular goal against Al-Sadd: "My goal today is the most beautiful goal I've scored. Maybe it's the best."

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Félix scored Al-Nassr's second in the 52nd minute, collecting a high pass on the edge of the penalty area with his back to goal. He launched himself into a bicycle kick and the ball flew past goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham, who had no chance of stopping it.

The strike brought back memories of Cristiano Ronaldo, Félix's compatriot and Al-Nassr captain, who scored in exactly the same way against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League last season.

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Ronaldo has pulled off the trick before, too: for Real Madrid against Juventus in the 2018 Champions League, and for Portugal against Poland in the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

Observers have already tipped Félix's effort for the Puskás Award, FIFA's annual prize for the scorer of the best goal.

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Félix has been in outstanding form since the start of the season. That was his eighth goal for Al-Nassr in 16 appearances across all competitions, and he's added 11 assists.

The win lifted Al-Nassr to fifth in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite on nine points. They still have a postponed match to play against UAE side Al-Wasl.