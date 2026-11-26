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Al-Nassr supporters have received good news about the new signings the Saudi club could make, shortly before the winter transfer window opens next January.

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Al-Nassr couldn't land a single major signing last summer. Their only arrival was Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa from Spanish side Real Mallorca, with the Roshn Saudi League having imposed strict financial control measures on the club.

Now Saudi newspaper Okaz reports that those measures are nearing their end. The financial crisis is close to being resolved, possibly before the winter transfer window opens.

If it is, the Riyadh club will be free to make some big signings in the winter window and make up for their failure to strengthen the squad properly last summer.

The sporting management will hold a decisive meeting with the executive committee in the coming days to assess the team's needs and weigh up the options for reinforcing the squad in the winter window.

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Okaz did, however, deny reports that Al-Nassr are currently in talks with any player. Nothing can move until the financial control measures officially come to an end.

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The club's only recent business was an agreement with Portuguese star João Félix to trigger the extension clause in his contract. His deal, initially due to expire at the end of the current season, will now run until 2029.

On Wednesday, Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah confirmed that Al-Nassr had met João Félix to settle his future once and for all and end the speculation that had surrounded him in recent times.

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According to the paper, Al-Nassr told the Portuguese star his contract would be renewed until 2029, and that the club have no intention of revoking the extension clause or selling his contract at the end of the current season .

Félix welcomed the decision. He says he feels comfortable at Al-Nassr in Riyadh and sees the experience as the main reason behind his recent return to the Portugal national team.

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Al-Nassr signed João Félix from Chelsea in the summer transfer window before last, in a deal reportedly worth €30 million.

An earlier Al-Riyadiyah report revealed that the contract, signed in the summer of 2025, includes an automatic two-season extension unless Al-Nassr explicitly state their wish to part ways with the player.

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Keeping João Félix will cost the Saudi side an additional €20 million, payable to Chelsea.

His annual salary would also rise from €10 million to €12.5 million over the two additional seasons, along with other benefits.

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If Al-Nassr trigger the exit clause before the deadline of 1 June next year, though, the cost of the deal falls to €30 million and the player automatically returns to the London club.

João Félix arrived at Al-Nassr in July 2025 and has become one of the team's key figures. Now his future hinges on a decision that must be made before 1 June next year.

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Since arriving at Al-Awwal Park, the Portuguese star has played 63 matches for Al-Nassr in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 28 assists.

He's delivered for the team, too. João Félix led Al-Nassr to the Roshn Saudi League title last season, ending a seven-year wait, and to the final of the AFC Champions League Two, where Japanese side Gamba Osaka beat them 1-0.