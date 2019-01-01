Joao Felix discusses his future amid Man City & Man Utd links

Benfica rate their young star at the full value of his €120m release clause, but rumours about a possible move to England continue to circulate

wonderkid Joao Felix has insisted that he is happy to stay in despite links with two Premier League giants.

Felix, 19, made his Benfica first-team debut in August 2018 and went on to enjoy a wonderful maiden season in the Primeira Liga.

He went on to score 18 goals in 45 appearances to finish third behind Haris Seferovic and Rafa Silva among Benfica's top scorers, as the Aguila lifted their 37th league title and also made the quarter finals.

That explosive start to his professional career has generated plenty of admiring glances, with and both reportedly interested in a summer signing.

But Felix is not concerned by that speculation and is committed to staying at the Estadio da Luz.

"My future? I think that only time will tell," he told Benfica's official website.

"I am doing well here, I am very happy, I adore the club and these fans who love me.

"I want to seize this moment, play football, have fun doing what I like, and later, in time, things will happen naturally.

"I am very happy at Benfica."

Benfica are determined to hold out for the full value of Joao Felix's release clause before considering a deal, which would mean paying out €120 million (£105m).

Joao himself, though, revealed that the astronomic value of his clause has led to no few laughs in the dressing room.

"We have joked a lot about the €120m, and after that a few nicknames sprung up which are perhaps better not to repeat here!" he laughed.