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Borussia Dortmund surpassed themselves in some ways in their 1-1 draw at Arsenal. Their resilience and belief showed why BVB will inevitably be title contenders.

Joane Gadou has been at Borussia Dortmund only since the summer. Harder still to believe, the defender is just 19. He is developing at a pace that takes other professionals an entire career to match, if they ever get there.

Less than a month ago, Gadou excelled in Dortmund's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in a top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash. In Munich, he impressed with his pace, uncompromising approach to duels, awareness and work against the press. His team-mates and sporting director Ole Book were full of praise for him there. Coach Niko Kovac also seemed impressed, although he said at the time that Gadou was not yet where he wanted him to be . Kovac regularly gives Gadou one-on-one coaching to sharpen his positioning and heading. Dortmund also want the defender to contribute more in attack.

In London, he did just that. Gadou won the ball deep in his own half in the 55th minute and set off. A little feint here, a change of direction there, and he left two opponents behind. After 48 metres, he slipped the ball into Maximilian Beier's path. Beier finished with the composure and flair Gadou's solo run deserved. Those moments of individual brilliance came as BVB improved collectively after a poor first half and found the courage to compete with Arsenal.

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What did BVB's players say about Joane Gadou's outstanding display?

Without Gadou's run, their efforts might have been in vain. His team-mates were full of praise. "He's just a beast, the way he drives forward with the ball and uses his body. He did that really, really well," goalscorer Beier told Prime Video. It was a "world-class move", he said, describing how Gadou "drove forward incredibly, left two opponents behind and then played a good ball to me. I put it away."

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Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel added: "It was a superb individual effort from Gadou that led to our goal." Dortmund captain and fellow centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck said: "His first touch is incredible and then he has pace. We know that."

There is a problem for BVB: Gadou also excelled defensively against Arsenal , and any Premier League heavyweight yet to notice him surely has now. Developed at PSG, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund, he has the attributes to fit into a top Premier League team. Gadou could cost BVB up to €25 million in transfer fees, yet he might leave Dortmund sooner than they would like.

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BVB's resilience is something else

This draw in London showed what is coming together at BVB. Jobe Bellingham, still only 21, has become a regular starter and a decisive player this season. Konstantinos Karetsas, like Gadou just 19, should be a joy to watch again once he is fully fit. The often underrated Daniel Svensson, who was practically everywhere in London, is only 24. There are several players in this side you would love to see playing together for a long time.

The present looks good too, particularly the results and how Dortmund have achieved them. Borussia's football under coach Niko Kovac is often far from spectacular. But Dortmund have taken so many points this season from matches that looked long lost or beyond rescue that it can no longer be a coincidence.

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At Arsenal, BVB surpassed even themselves. Dortmund came back from a disastrous opening 15 to 20 minutes, which Schlotterbeck aptly described as "sleepy". For 20 minutes they barely saw the ball. Then, "through intensity", as Schlotterbeck put it, they managed to "break down" one of Europe's strongest and most reliable teams, who had not dropped a point at home until then. That took resilience and self-belief.

Of course, the equaliser came from two outstanding individual contributions by Gadou and Beier. But after a start like that, a player only makes a solo run like Gadou's if he believes in himself and, above all, his team. The same goes for Beier, for whom nothing had worked earlier in the match. Just minutes before scoring, he failed to connect with an excellent Daniel Svensson cross because he tried to take it with the outside of his foot rather than finish first time with the inside as he ran onto it.

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BVB are picking up points like a top team, with echoes of Bayer Laterkusen's title winners

Last Sunday, BVB handled the pressure of having to win to go top after Bayern's draw on Saturday. They followed that by taking a point from a strong Arsenal side. A marked improvement and a brave second half earned them the draw, albeit with some luck in the end.

Dortmund have also turned around plenty of matches late on this season. They may not play like a top team, but BVB are picking up points like one.

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It brings to mind the 2023-24 season, although Bayer Leverkusen took it much further. They scored 13 stoppage-time goals across all competitions, became "Bayer Laterkusen" and then German champions. BVB have scored a decisive stoppage-time goal only once so far, in their 3-2 DFB Cup win over Werder Bremen. Across all competitions, though, Dortmund have mounted a comeback of sorts seven times after improving in the second half. That includes the big games against Bayern Munich, when Fabio Silva scored a deserved equaliser in the 89th minute to make it 2-2, and now Arsenal. In the 1-0 win over VfB Stuttgart and the DFB Cup victory over Bremen, coach Niko Kovac also brought on the players who secured victory: eventual assist provider Jobe Bellingham against Stuttgart and eventual goalscorer Marcel Sabitzer against Bremen.

BVB have consistently improved in the second half of the season

It is far too early to predict how the season will end. BVB will probably need to win at least two of their next three Champions League games to finish in the top eight and reach the knockout stage without going through the play-offs. But Dortmund have been stronger in the second half of the season than in the first in recent years. If they follow that pattern, BVB will inevitably challenge for the title.

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They are already on course for one of the best first halves of a season in their history. Bayern, meanwhile, have been very dominant this season but have also let quite a few wins slip away, and have been hit by an injury crisis .

Champions League table: The current top 24 teams