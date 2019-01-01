Jimenez helps Wolves past Man City, Chicharito scores in Europa League to lead Mexicans in Europe

The El Tri forward had a pair of assists in the upset of the reigning champions, while it's now two for two for Javier Hernandez in European play

His scoring drought continued, but there is no doubt Raul Jimenez was key for this weekend.

The Wolverhampton squad upset with a 2-0 win, and Jimenez ended up assisting both goals.

Jimenez started the counter-attack that led to the opener, getting the ball in his own half and taking off toward goal. He sent Nicolas Otamendi to the ground before zooming by and set up Adama Traore with a one-on-one opportunity he converted.

The duo was back in action just minutes later, with Jimenez again getting the ball in his own half. This time he turned and sent the ball past City's defense to the feet of Traore who motored forward and finished the job.

Rather than join up with ahead of Concacaf Nations League games, Jimenez is set to get a rest - something he hasn't had in months and Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he was hoping would be good for Jimenez as he looks to score for the first time since the September international break.

Chicharito also won't be involved for El Tri in this window, but he looks to be developing good chemistry with his new teammates. The 31-year-old notched the only goal in a 1-0 win over APOEL, his second goal in as many games with Julen Lopetegui's squad. He wasn't as effective Sunday, though, coming off the bench for just over 30 minutes in 's 4-0 romp past Sevillistas.

is in a bit of a rut as well, with the last two matches resulting in scoreless draws. Hirving Lozano started the midweek match with , going the full 90 and started again this weekend against but was substituted after around an hour. Lozano is crossing the Atlantic to join the team for Nations League matches.

So too is Jesus "Tecatito" Corona, who is coping with an ankle knock that kept him out of the squad for its trip to in Europa League action. Porto lost, 2-0.

Things in the are better for the Mexicans who call it home. Erick Gutierrez continues his strong return from injury, coming on as a substitute for in a 4-1 thumping of Rosenborg in European play and starting the league match against VVV Venlo, which PSV won 4-0.

Edson Alvarez and also had a pair of big wins, with the Amsterdam club topping 3-0 away in Champions League play and getting a 2-0 result away to ADO Den Haag this weekend. Alvarez played the full 90 in the European match but made just a minutes-long cameo in the league contest.

Things in haven't been fantastic for Mexicans this season, with Chicharito the only standout, but it was a better weekend for the Mexican duo at . Andres Guardado returned to the starting lineup, and Diego Lainez replaced him late in a 1-1 draw with - an improvement on last week's 5-1 thumping at the hands of .

Elsewhere in , Nestor Araujo and Celta de Vigo snapped a five-match winless streak with a 1-0 result against Athletic Bilbao. Araujo played the whole match as the left center back and now travels to New Jersey to join up with the national team.