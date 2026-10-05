The crisis between Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has erupted once again. After the 2-1 win over Norway, the veteran coach clashed with a journalist during the press conference, flatly rejecting any notion of apologising for his decision regarding the national team captain.

Portugal secured a fourth straight victory in the UEFA Nations League and booked their place in the quarter-finals. Yet the absence of Ronaldo, 41, continues to dominate the headlines. He stormed out of the national team camp after his dispute with Jesus, who kept him on the substitutes' bench despite a lengthy warm-up.

Asked whether he intended to apologise to Ronaldo, the manager reacted sharply. "Apologise for what? And what reason would drive me to apologise?", he said, before clarifying: "The main reason for all this is the player's warm-up. I take responsibility for the decision and what happened, but apologise for what? And to whom? This is ridiculous."

The Portuguese Football Federation's media officer tried to steer the conversation elsewhere. Jesus simply returned to his point. "Apologise for what? What is the problem?", he said, before delivering a blunter message about his authority.

"I am the manager, and I call up whoever I want," the Portugal boss said. "I do not consult anyone about the players I wish to select or who will play. As a manager, there are things that are non-negotiable."

Jesus did not close the door on Ronaldo's return if the player wants it. Even so, the standoff piles pressure on the manager, with the next international break looming. Portugal face Denmark on 14 November, and anticipation is building over whether Ronaldo rejoins the squad or the rift drags on.