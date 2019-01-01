Jesus breaks Neymar's Champions League record as he reaches 100 career goals

The Manchester City striker hit a hat-trick at Dinamo Zagreb, surpassing a mark set by the PSG star

Gabriel Jesus broke a record held by PSG star Neymar as he also reached 100 career goals with a hat-trick against .

City fell behind at the Croatian side on Wednesday thanks to Dani Olmo's 10th minute strike but Pep Guardiola's side came back strong, with Jesus netting before half-time to level the score.

And Jesus completed a treble with goals in the 50th and 54th minutes, before Phil Foden scored late to complete a 4-1 victory for the visitors.

City completed the Champions League group stage with four wins and two draws in six games, having already clinched first place in Group C before the game in Zagreb.

For Jesus, his second goal on the night was the 100th of his career, with his third goal meaning he has now netted 101 times.

Jesus has scored 28 times for Palmeiras, 18 times for and 55 times for Man City in a career that is still in its early stages.

But reaching 100 goals wasn't the only milestone that Jesus achieved in Zagreb on Wednesday, as the City striker also became the fastest Brazilian to reach 10 goals in the Champions League.

Neymar accomplished the feat at 23 years and 75 days, but Jesus overtook him by scoring his 10th goal in the Champions League at 22 years and 252 days.

10 - Aged 22 years and 252 days, Gabriel Jesus is now the youngest Brazilian player to reach 10 goals in the Champions League - overtaking Neymar who did so aged 23 years and 75 days. Samba. #UCL #DINMCI pic.twitter.com/ndzUp1iP13 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2019

Guardiola was full of praise for his striker after the game.

"We are incredibly delighted with Gabi," the Spaniard said. "Hopefully it can help him with his mood. He can be positive, he’s a fighter, he can help us to defend and does everything but a striker needs goals and they are important for him, for the team, for everything."

Jesus has now scored 10 goals in all competitions for City this season, reaching the mark in 21 total appearances.

The Brazil international has started five straight games for City as Sergio Aguero remains sidelined with a thigh injury he sustained in a game against on November 23.

Jesus will look to add to his total on Sunday when City take on in the Premier League, before Guardiola's side face Oxford United in the three days later.