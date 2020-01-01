Jesse Sekidika: Nigerian winger joins Onyekuru in Galatasaray

The Nigerian midfielder has signed a long-term contract with the Turk Telekom Stadı outfit after undergoing a successful medical check

Turkish Super Lig giants have announced the signing of Jesse Sekidika on a four-and-half-year deal.

The forward played in the youth team of and before joining Napredak Krusevac in 2016, where he helped Napredak to secure promotion to the Serbian top-flight.

After leaving the Serbian outfit, Sekidika teamed up with Turkish TFF First League side Eskisehirspor last year.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old signed for the Turkish champions on a long-term deal after only recently terminating his contract with Eskisehirspor.

✍ Welcome Jesse Tamunobaraboye Sekidika! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Nxf9gH82jq — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) January 9, 2020

Galatasaray president Mustafa Cengiz believes the Nigerian winger will help his side achieve more success.

"Jesse, is a footballer who is in line with our strategic and rejuvenated policy,” Cengiz told the club website.

“We believe that he will always take part in the struggle to carry the flag of Galatasaray to the top as a team player.”

Reacting to his signing, Sekidika said: "I came to a very large club. I am very happy. I will use this great opportunity. Galatasaray was a place I always wanted."

The winger will link up with his compatriot Henry Onyekuru, who returned to the side on loan from this January, as well as ’s Sofiane Feghouli and ’s Michael Seri.

Sekidika could make his debut for his new club when they take on Rizespor in a Cup tie on January 15.