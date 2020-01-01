Jennifer Cudjoe: Ghana midfielder joins Estella Johnson at Sky Blue

The Black Queens star joined the American outfit on a short spell this summer and will be teaming up with Cameroon defender

Jennifer Cudjoe has signed for National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Sky Blue, the American club has confirmed.

The international joined Freya Coombe's team on a six-month deal from Women's Premier Soccer League side Chattanooga Lady Red after her excellent outing last season.

Cudjoe will be joining Sky Blue with a wealth of international experience after she had represented Ghana at the U17 and U20 Women’s World Cups and now starring for the Black Queens

At club level, the 26-year-old launched her career in the US at Northeastern State University, where she earned the NJCAA Player of the Year award in 2014 with WPSL side Asheville City SC.

The Black Queens midfielder was signed along with midfielder Nicole Baxter and defender Cassidy Benintente for this year's NWSL Challenge Cup which commences on June 27.

Commenting on her signing, head coach Freya Coombe expressed his delight, while extolling the qualities of the Ghanaian midfielder.

"Jennifer was a surprise coming out of open tryouts and is a great addition, bringing a different dimension to our offense as well as adding quality on both sides of the ball,” Coombe told the club website .

Having completed her move, the Northeastern State University graduate will be the second African at the club after international Estella Johnson, who arrived in January 2019.

Cudjoe will be hoping for an impactful outing on her first professional campaign when the Sky Blue take the field in the 2020 season as they start their season against OL Reigns on June 30.