Jelius unimpressed by Sabah's performance despite win

Sabah are currently in second place in the Premier League, one point behind JDT II with a game in hand, and stand a good chance of winning promotion.

Sabah head coach Jelius Ating was unimpressed with his charges' performance, despite their 1-0 win at home over Negeri Sembilan on Saturday.

Alto Linus' 65th-minute goal separated the two sides in the round 16 Malaysia Premier League encounter at the Likas Stadium, and took the Rhinos to second place, just one point behind leaders JDT II with one game in hand.

But when speaking to the press following the encounter, Jelius expressed his displeasure at the way his men played in their first competitive match since the international and Eid break.

"Praise God for tonight's win, but my team didn't start the right way. To be frank, they didn't play as well as expected. The opponents controlled the ball and the game.

"The boys worked hard but admitted to me that they didn't play well at all. We need to accept this and improve in the coming matches, especially when we don't have a lot of time before our next match (against PDRM FA on Wednesday).

"So you see, the lengthy break had both advantages and disadvantages. It helped players recuperate and rest, but it also disrupted our momentum, especially for Bornean teams such as uswho face difficulties finding friendly match opponents.

"But that's football; there are times you win despite not doing enough. We have to play well, but in the end, the win matters the most," explained the head coach.

