Jeffrey Schlupp: Crystal Palace ace moves focus to Manchester United showdown

The 26-year-old looks ahead to the Eagles' next game after Sunday's Premier League loss to Sheffield United

midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has urged the club to swiftly turn attention to the Premier League clash with following Sunday's 1-0 loss at .

The Eagles' hopes of recording a first win of the season were dashed by a 47th-minute John Lundstram strike in the matchday two fixture at Bramall Lane, a week after a disappointing goalless draw with in the campaign opener.

Sunday's game marked the international's return to league action following a season-ending injury suffered towards the end of the last term. He came on as a 65th minute substitute at Sheffield.

"I’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get fit to try and help the boys," Schlupp told Eagles TV after Sunday's tie.

"But it wasn’t the best result or performance we wanted but on a personal note it’s good to be back fit.

"I knew it was going to be a difficult game, and it didn’t go the way we wanted it to.

"And when the game is like that it is a bit difficult to get into the pace of it and get going. It was physical but we learn from these things and move on.

"We want to put things right as soon as we can and that’s [Manchester United away at Old Trafford on Saturday] is our next opportunity so we are going to go there ready and try and cause them some problems and try and win the game of course."

Last season, Schlupp made 30 league appearances for Palace, starting 18 matches and scoring four times.

He joined the Eagles from in 2017.

