Jean-Philippe Gbamin: Everton midfielder suffers fresh injury setback

The Toffees will be without the 24-year-old following a surgery on his tendon injury, which is a setback for Marco Silva’s side

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is set for another spell on the sidelines after undergoing a surgery on an injury suffered in August.

The Cote d’Ivoire international who joined the Premier League side from as Idrissa Gueye’s replacement will be out until January 2020.

Having featured against and , Gbamin damaged a quadriceps muscle in training – six days before ’s 2-0 defeat at .

He was back in light training but suffered another knock that required an operation in on Tuesday.

“ Football Club can confirm that Jean-Philippe Gbamin has undergone surgery on a tendon injury in his right quadriceps muscle, which will keep the midfielder out of action for around three months,” a statement from the club read.

“The 24-year-old had returned to light training at the start of this month but suffered a setback in his rehabilitation. As a result, the summer signing from Mainz underwent surgery in France on Tuesday.

“Gbamin will now continue his rehabilitation with Club medical staff at USM Finch Farm.”

This development comes at an awful time for manager Marco Silva, whose team sits in the relegation waters.

After eight outings, the Toffees are ranked 18th with seven points. They welcome to Goodison Park in Saturday’s English topflight fixture.